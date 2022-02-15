Photo Credit: Pixabay
View of the United Arab Emirates and the Persian Gulf.

Israeli high-tech firm ThetaRay will offer a financial crime-detection tool that monitors transactions for the Emirati bank Mashreq, the companies announced on Monday.

This is ThetaRay’s first licensing agreement with a bank from the United Arab Emirates, said chief executive Mark Gazit, according to Reuters.

The Israeli company uses artificial intelligence to identify cyber financial threats such as fraud and money-laundering.

“It’s almost like a scanning machine,” Gazit told Reuters.

He added that he hoped the deal would lead to more in the UAE and other Gulf states and Arab countries.

Dubai-based Mashreq had previously paid fines for violating U.S. sanctions. The UAE is seeking to increase banking regulations.

