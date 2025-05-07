Photo Credit: courtesy, OneFamily

In the wake of unimaginable loss, 22 Israelis who lost both their parents on October 7th and/or in the resulting war recently embarked on a life-changing journey to Lapland, Finland for a seven-day retreat designed to provide healing, resilience, and camaraderie, was filled with adventure, reflection, and memorable moments under the Arctic sky.

The delegation traveled to Luosto, a picturesque village deep in the Lapland wilderness. From the moment they arrived, these double orphans were immersed in a world unlike any other: snow-covered landscapes, icy trails, and the spectacular Northern Lights illuminating the night sky.

Elad Keidar’s parents, Ofra and Sami, both 70, were murdered on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th. The IDF confirmed that Ofra was murdered before being abducted — but her body is still being held captive. She is believed to have been the first victim of the kibbutz. Elad, his wife, and their children, who also live on the kibbutz, survived the massacre that claimed the lives of 101 Israeli civilians and 31 security personnel.

“This trip allowed me to connect with people of all ages who share a common bond with me and whom I would never have met in any other situation,” Elad said. “They understand me and what I’ve been through.”

The trip was organized by OneFamily, a central Israeli organization supporting victims of terror and their families with various trips throughout the year.

These trips — such as this one — follow a formula developed over time based on more than twenty years’ experience and learning what catalyzes healing and resilience.

“The combination of physically challenging activities, a break from normal routine and scenery with physical, emotional and mental group challenges creates more than memories for a lifetime” explains Ella Danon Hanan, a OneFamily staff therapist who accompanied the orphans on the trip.

“It creates intense bonding and allows this group to enjoy and support each other in the moment, and to then remain a group that will grow and heal together (with our help) for life.”

While they enjoyed the thrill of dogsledding, snowmobiling, skiing, and visiting a reindeer farm, these experiences were interwoven with structured therapy sessions that provided essential emotional and mental relief.

Group therapy creates a space for participants to openly discuss their grief, process their pain, and find the strength to rebuild their lives, but interspersed with invigorating and relaxing social activities.

“Grief can feel insurmountable, but in the right environment, with the right support, healing becomes possible,” said Chantal Belzberg, OneFamily’s CEO. “This retreat wasn’t just about escaping their pain. It was about confronting it together in a place where nature, shared experiences, and new connections created a powerful foundation for rebuilding. The friendships and resilience forged here will carry them forward in the long term.”

For many, the journey was about reclaiming their lives, stepping out of the shadow of loss, and embracing the path forward despite the pain. For many of the survivors who now must build their adult lives without parental guidance, the organization is filling an important void.

One young woman from Kibbutz Be’eri has moved to Chatzerim with many of her fellow displaced kibbutznikim. After losing contact with her parents on the morning of October 7th, both her mother and father were considered missing for 10 days, until their deaths were confirmed. The family’s safe room was burned and destroyed in the attack. Among her best friends, many were killed, others taken hostage by Hamas.

“I think this is the first week since October 7th that I’ve laughed more than I’ve cried. Real, freeing laughter,” she said. “Even thoughts about my parents came during the week with a half-smile, knowing that this is exactly what they would want me to do from now on – live life joyfully.

“The care that each one of us received from morning to night was unbelievable. From the programming to meals, to conversations, to rest and relaxation, all in a way so that every detail was handled for us – just like parents would do.

“It felt like I could release from my regular routine, which is a daily challenge, and let someone else take care of me. That feeling I had – and we all had – when we would go to our parents’ house and could just lean back because they were there for any help needed.

“This is what we lost, what we lack so much today. And it’s the strongest support in the world. “

