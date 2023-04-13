Photo Credit: JNF-KKL

A large group of pre-military preparatory schools youths who volunteer in a project known as “do-it-yourself,” participated in three days of work renovating the homes of Holocaust survivors in the settlements of Shaar HaNegev and the Gaza Strip envelope in preparation for Passover and Holocaust Day.

For three days, the volunteers cleaned the yards of Holocaust survivors, painted where necessary, and even planted new vegetation and built garden benches for the Holocaust survivors in preparation for the spring season, so they would have a nice place to sit outside the house.

After each day’s work, the volunteers sat down for conversations with the Holocaust survivors who shared their stories.

The project is coordinated by JNF-UK representatives who come to the periphery settlements to learn about the communities’ needs, procure the necessary materials and, with the cooperation of volunteers from the local schools, launch efforts at the cost of only the raw material.

Yonatan Galon, director of JNF-UK in Israel, said: “The youth give their efforts for free. The idea of the project is not to give the needy money and leave, but to harness them to fulfill their needs with professional and financial support.”