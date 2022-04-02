Photo Credit: UJA Federation New York

UJA-Federation of New York volunteers will package Passover food boxes and custom grocery orders for the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty for Jewish New Yorkers in need, on Sunday, April 3.

WHAT: Volunteers will prepare:

100 Passover food boxes, including matzah, matzah meal, matzah ball mix, grape juice, macaroons, and gefilte fish.

More than 50 customized orders of grocery items.

Advertisement



DATE: Sunday, April 3, 2022

TIME: 4:00 – 5:30 pm

LOCATION: Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty

171 Lexington Avenue, New York City

*Masks must be worn on-site, following Met Council’s guidelines. Also, UJA policy requires that all event attendees be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Please bring proof to the event.

For more information, please visit ujafedny.org