Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday afternoon that he is running for mayor of New York City, entering a crowded race that includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams. Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment of members of his staff. According to CBS News New York, he began considering a mayoral bid last week.

The son of New York’s illustrious Governor Mario Cuomo, Andrew is scheduled to officially announce his mayoral campaign on Sunday and has already secured some key endorsements.

Cuomo’s supporters have filed paperwork to establish a super PAC called “Fix the City,” aiming to raise $15 million for his campaign.

Back in September 2024, The New York Post reported that many mainstream and conservative Jewish voters were prepared to rally behind Andrew Cuomo if he entered the mayoral race. One source stated, “Cuomo is a moderate with a deep history with the Jewish community and a long record of fighting for issues we care about—combating antisemitism and strongly supporting Israel. The Jewish community is very anxious for Cuomo to jump into the race. A lot of us will jump in for him.”

Elliot Gibber, who serves on the boards of Yeshiva University, told Jewish Insider that “Gov. Cuomo has a long and strong relationship with the Jewish community going back decades.”

Gov. Cuomo visited Israel three times, and on June 10, 2021, issued an executive order against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and tweeted, “If you boycott Israel, New York State will boycott you.”

In 2019, Cuomo ordered the World Trade Center to be illuminated in blue and white to honor Israel’s Independence Day. More recently, he founded the Progressives for Israel group, referring to himself as a “Shabbos goy,” and openly challenging what he said was a declining commitment to Israel among left-leaning Democrats.

The NY Post editorial board welcomed Cuomo’s plans under the headline, “Behold! Biggest Liar in New York wants to be mayor.” The daily tabloid announced:

“Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and lay your eyes on the rarest and most dangerous of creatures: New York’s Biggest Liar. Hailing from the wilds of Albany, this is a conniving colossus of canards, a freak of fabrication, a behemoth of balderdash. We call it Andrew Cuomo.”

And, “Careful, madam, careful! Don’t get too close to the bars, he’ll grope you.”

Forgive and forget, it’s what the NY Post is all about.

