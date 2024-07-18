Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden has become “more receptive” these past few days to “hearing arguments about why he should drop his re-election bid,” The NY Times reported on Wednesday, and, indeed, the White House has become bombarded with visits from senior Democrats making their case for his dropping out, that it took a sudden bout with COVID to stop the pilgrimage.

It reminded me of President John F. Kennedy, who on the fifth day of the Cuban missile crisis, Saturday, October 20, 1962, faked a cold as an excuse to cancel a campaign tour in the Midwest and returned to the White House to meet with his national security team about the Soviet missile threat in Cuba.

It also reminded me of the visit to the White House on August 7, 1974, by Sen. Barry Goldwater, House Minority Leader John Rhodes, and Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, who told President Richard Nixon that should he not resign, he faced certain impeachment, conviction, and removal from office for his part in the Watergate scandal. Nixon resigned on August 9.

Now, unlike JFK, Joe Biden might be sick for real (see a segment about his condition at the end of this piece). And unlike Nixon, Biden didn’t break any law. But the writing is on the White House wall, and Biden’s fall could come as early as this weekend.

Did I mention that Democratic donors, including the illustrious George Clooney, are threatening to withhold their money unless Biden steps down?

The Republican Party is coalescing strongly around Trump at its Milwaukee convention, presenting a united front. Trump’s already substantial popularity among GOP voters has been further amplified by the shooting incident at a Butler, Pa. rally, that elevated Trump’s status among his supporters to near-mythic levels, with convention delegates sporting white rectangular bandages over their right ears like modern-day Vincent Van Goghs in solidarity with the president, as many suggest he is guarded by God’s miraculous care.

Meanwhile, Democrats are grappling with internal divisions and considering unconventional strategies. The party is contemplating bypassing its standard nomination process to support an 81-year-old incumbent whose path to victory appears increasingly challenging. This candidate’s potential impact on down-ballot races is causing concern, and key party members remain unconvinced about his ability to run an effective campaign in the coming months.

The contrast between the two parties is stark: Republicans project unity and enthusiasm behind their candidate, while Democrats face uncertainty and debate over their electoral strategy and leadership.

THE DEMOCRATIC PILGRIMAGE TO THE WHITE HOUSE

In separate private meetings with President Biden over the last seven days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries conveyed grave concerns from their respective Democratic caucuses. According to sources familiar with these discussions who spoke to the Times, both congressional leaders reported widespread anxiety among their members regarding Biden’s electoral prospects in the upcoming November election. They also expressed apprehension about the potential down-ballot impact on House and Senate races if Biden continues to lead the Democratic ticket.

According to Politico, in a strikingly frank exchange last week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also conveyed to Biden the growing unease among her fellow Democrats. According to sources close to Pelosi, she expressed concern that Biden’s candidacy could negatively impact the party’s overall performance.

Pelosi reportedly cautioned the president that dissatisfaction within Democratic ranks was likely to become more vocal, with lawmakers openly criticizing his perceived political vulnerabilities. She advised Biden to promptly consider the option of stepping aside, emphasizing the urgency of such a decision.

The California Democratic delegation engaged in vigorous debates following the president’s lackluster debate performance. These discussions, held in private online forums, highlighted growing apprehension among state party leaders about Biden’s viability as a general election candidate. Conversations intensified in exclusive digital spaces, including the “2024 California DNC Delegate Group” on Facebook and a smaller Signal chat for Los Angeles area delegates and activists planning to attend the upcoming Chicago convention.

In a significant development, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), the Democratic nominee for the US Senate and a close Pelosi ally, publicly called for Biden to exit the race. While acknowledging Biden’s consequential presidency and lifetime of service, Schiff expressed concern about Biden’s ability to defeat Donald Trump in November. He emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming election, warning that a second Trump presidency could threaten democratic foundations.

Schiff carefully noted that the decision to withdraw remains Biden’s alone. However, he suggested it may be time for the president to “pass the torch” and secure his leadership legacy by allowing another Democrat to contend against Trump.

Currently, Democrats hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate. However, this balance is set to shift due to Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (W.Va.) decision not to seek reelection. Manchin, who recently changed his affiliation from Democrat to Independent, represents a state where Republicans are heavily favored to win the open seat.

Even in a best-case scenario for Democrats, where they manage to retain all other contested seats, the outcome would likely be a 50-50 split in the Senate. In such an evenly divided chamber, control would ultimately be determined by the outcome of the presidential election, because the vice president, who serves as the president of the Senate, holds the power to cast tie-breaking votes.

FINALLY, ABOUT BIDEN’S BOUT WITH COVID

President Biden first contracted Covid in the summer of 2022, experiencing mild symptoms. He was treated with Paxlovid but encountered a “rebound” effect, where symptoms returned after completing the medication. Studies indicate that multiple COVID-19 infections may increase the risk of developing long Covid.

At 81 years old, Biden faces heightened risks despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that adults over 65 are most vulnerable to severe Covid, accounting for over 81% of Covid-related deaths.

Biden’s most recent public health summary from February notes he’s being treated for obstructive sleep apnea, high cholesterol, and atrial fibrillation. He’s currently taking Paxlovid for Covid, which can interact with other medications, including cholesterol-lowering statins like Crestor, which Biden uses.

Following National Institutes of Health guidelines, Biden’s doctor likely advised pausing Crestor during Paxlovid treatment. This pause may be extended due to Biden’s age and the medication’s half-life.

The CDC lists several conditions that can increase Covid risk, including cancer, chronic kidney, liver or lung disease, dementia, diabetes, and heart disease. According to his doctors, Biden does not have any of these conditions.

