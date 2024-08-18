Photo Credit: David Wilson

The 1968 Democratic National Convention protests in Chicago, Illinois, against the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War lasted seven days, from August 23 to August 29, 1968. Many counterculture and anti-Vietnam War groups, as well as supporters of anti-war Democratic candidate Eugene McCarthy, rioted in the streets against the nomination of vice-president Hubert Humphrey. President Lindon Johnson resigned, promoting his VP for the job – sounds familiar? Many protesters, reporters, and bystanders were met with unprecedented police brutality and violence, particularly in Grant Park and Michigan Avenue during those seven days of protests. The actions by Chicago police, the Illinois National Guard, and other law enforcement agencies were later described by the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence as a “police riot.”

Fifty-six years later, Democrats are bracing for a repeat of the 1968 riots, this time heralded by pro-Hamas protesters. It’s funny how some things never change.

This time around, Chicago Police will try to confine protests to “designated demonstration areas” outside the inner security perimeter of the convention, and, most importantly, keep the skull-crushing to a minimum.

Chicago is preparing for a massive influx of demonstrators this week, coinciding with the convention and focusing on President Biden’s stance on Israel. Estimates suggest around 100,000 protesters, many critical of the administration’s Middle East policies, will gather in the city.

???DNC PREPPING RIOT FENCING AND CONCRETE WALLS AS THEY PREPARE FOR PROTESTS DURING THE CONVENTION AT THE UNITED CENTER ? Rumors are circulating that there will be over 100k Pro-Palestine protesters in Chicago intent on disrupting this years Democratic National convention on… pic.twitter.com/rgSyxiL2AS — The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) August 17, 2024

As the Democratic National Convention approaches, both pro-Hamas and pro-Israeli groups are preparing to demonstrate. However, pro-Israel activists claim they’re facing unfair treatment, stating they’ve been denied permission to march in Chicago’s streets.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) told NewsNation that upon learning of expected large-scale pro-Hamas protests during the convention, they sought to establish a pro-Israel presence. While a coalition of pro-Hamas organizations received a permit to protest, IAC’s application remains unapproved.

IAC wants to create a “hostage square” outside the DNC to highlight the eight Americans still held captive by Hamas. Aya Shechter, IAC’s lead organizer, said, “We believe we deserve the right to express our solidarity with Israel. We expect equal protection from the city for our minority group, just as they would protect any other.”

Chicago businesses are already boarding up their storefronts downtown ahead of Monday’s opening of the Democratic National Convention in anticipation of mass rioting and violence. pic.twitter.com/wXwAQUJahx — shawnmesaros (@shawnmesaros) August 16, 2024

In response to concerns about potential unrest, businesses in downtown Chicago are taking precautionary measures. Numerous storefronts across the central business district have been boarded up, reflecting merchants’ apprehensions about possible property damage.

Security officials have issued cautionary advice to House Democrats attending the upcoming convention, according to an Axios report. The guidance suggests lawmakers avoid using their real names when booking accommodations and recommends not interacting with protesters if confronted. These protests have occasionally turned disruptive, leading to heightened concerns about personal safety among lawmakers.

An anonymous House Democrat expressed concern about their own security to Axios, indicating that fellow legislators share similar apprehensions. A high-ranking Democratic representative revealed that law enforcement has warned members to avoid certain areas due to anticipated violence. They noted that protesters are not confining themselves to designated demonstration zones, and there are concerns about individuals who are intent on causing disruption.

The upcoming convention is prompting many Chicago residents to adjust their routines. A significant number of locals are planning to avoid areas where convention activities will be concentrated.

Several companies in the downtown and West Loop areas have offered their employees the option to work remotely next week. This flexibility aims to help workers sidestep potential issues with increased traffic and large crowds expected during the convention.

Some families are taking advantage of the situation to extend their summer, opting for short trips to neighboring states like Wisconsin or Michigan. These impromptu vacations serve a dual purpose: avoiding the convention bustle while squeezing in a final getaway before the school year begins.

In response to the event, Chicago Public Schools has rescheduled its first day of classes to August 26. However, most teachers and staff will still report to school buildings starting Monday, maintaining some normalcy amidst the city’s preparations.

