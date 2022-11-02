Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Real Count
87.49% Voter Participation
4,660,729 Votes Expected
|% Counted
|1.46%
|46.29%
|64.6%
|71.73%
|82.49%
|87.49%
|Likud
|32
|31
|33
|32
|30
|31
|Yesh Atid
|25
|23
|25
|23
|24
|24
|Religious Zionism
|15
|15
|14
|14
|13
|14
|National Camp
|12
|12
|12
|12
|11
|12
|Shas
|11
|11
|12
|12
|11
|12
|UTJ
|6
|9
|10
|9
|8
|8
|Israel Beytenu
|6
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Labor
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Meretz
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Ra’am
|5
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Hadash-Ta’al
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Rightwing
|64
|66
|69
|67
|62
|65
|Leftwing
|47
|49
|47
|44
|48
|45
|Arab Parties
|9
|5
|4
|9
|10
|10
Currently, whether or not Meretz passes affects the size of Netanyahu’s coalition with his natural partners.
