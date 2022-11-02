Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates after the elections.

Real Count
87.49% Voter Participation
4,660,729 Votes Expected
% Counted 1.46% 46.29% 64.6% 71.73% 82.49% 87.49%
Likud 32 31 33 32 30 31
Yesh Atid 25 23 25 23 24 24
Religious Zionism 15 15 14 14 13 14
National Camp 12 12 12 12 11 12
Shas 11 11 12 12 11 12
UTJ 6 9 10 9 8 8
Israel Beytenu 6 5 6 5 5 5
Labor 4 5 4 4 4 4
Meretz 0 4 0 0 4 0
Ra’am 5 0 0 5 5 5
Hadash-Ta’al 4 5 4 4 5 5
Rightwing 64 66 69 67 62 65
Leftwing 47 49 47 44 48 45
Arab Parties 9 5 4 9 10 10

Currently, whether or not Meretz passes affects the size of Netanyahu’s coalition with his natural partners.

