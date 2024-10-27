Photo Credit: YouTube/Donald J. Trump.
Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski, 94, appears in an ad for the Trump campaign, Oct. 25, 2024.

Jerry Wartski, 94, who survived Auschwitz said in a Trump add that “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in 1,000 lifetimes.”

Jerry Wartski, 94, lifts up the sleeve of his purple shirt revealing the number that the Nazis tattooed on him, as he tell the camera, “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in 1,000 lifetimes.”

“For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years of living in the United States,” the Auschwitz survivor says, in a new ad from the Trump campaign.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been accused—including by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign—of being a fascist, and Trump denies reporting that he said years ago that he wished he had generals as devoted as Hitler’s.

“I know President Trump and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows it,” Wartski says in the vide. “She owns my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”

The nonagenarian referred to Trump as a mensch and said that “he has always stood with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

