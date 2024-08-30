<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rus0ght1j34?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&start=375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday participated in her first major TV interview since being nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate, sitting down with CNN’s Dana Bash. The interview took place in Savannah, Georgia, during the campaign’s bus tour of the crucial Sun Belt state, where she was joined by her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. During the interview, Harris addressed detailed questions about her evolving stance on key issues such as fracking, defended her record on immigration, and discussed the Biden administration’s approach to managing the economy. But we at The Jewish Press were only interested in one thing.

Bash: “Let’s talk about some foreign policy issues that would be on your plate if you become commander in chief. President Biden has tried unsuccessfully to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He’s been doing it for months along with you. Would you do anything differently? For example, would you withhold

weapons shipments to Israel? That’s what a lot of people on the progressive side want you to do.”

Harris: “Let me be very clear. I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not going to change. But let’s take a step back. October 7th. 1,200 people are massacred. Many young people who are simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped, as I said.

“Then I say, today, Israel had a right, has a right to defend itself. When and how it does so matter. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed and we have got to get a deal. We were in Doha. We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out.

“I’ve met with the families of the American hostages. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the ceasefire done. But no change in policy in terms of arms and so forth. No. We have to get a deal done. Dana, we have to get a deal done.

“When you look at the significance of this to the people who are living in that region, a deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war, but it will unlock so much of what must happen next. I remain committed as I’ve been on October 8th, to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure and in equal measure the Palestinians have security and self-determination.”

In other words, no change whatsoever from the Obama-Biden policy on Israel and the murdering hordes on its borders.

With that conclusion, we should expect a Kamala Harris White House to continue its bizarre arguments about “settler violence,” its economic attacks on anyone in Judea and Samaria who tries to defend his or her community against Arab murderers, and most importantly, above all, remain committed to the preservation of Hamas or Hamas with better makeup as the ruler of Gaza and the PA.

One final point: I didn’t listen to the rest of the interview, had to get this segment up before Shabbat. But is it possible that Kamala Harris has no original idea in her head? Not one?

