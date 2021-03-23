Photo Credit: Marc Israel / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be headed for a potential seventh term in office Tuesday night along with his Likud party leading the next government coalition as exit polls continued to show Likud in the lead position with between 31 to 33 mandates, depending on which exit poll you choose.

Yair Lapid’s leftist Yesh Atid party came in as a strong second with at least 18 seats and possibly more, again, depending on the exit poll. Sources within the party were quoted by Israel Hayom as saying they were concerned the Netanyahu bloc might continue to strengthen even further as the count changes in the hours ahead, because Yesh Atid usually has a higher count in the preliminary exit polls.

Not nearly as big a win but having come through with more seats than expected, the Meretz party appeared to have won at least 6 seats, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcasting news outlet. Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg said she was “proud of ourselves” for having tipped the scales despite earlier dismal predictions, Israel Hayom reported. “Even if the darkest predictions come true and a Netanyahu government is formed, there will be [someone] that will give it a fight,” Zandberg said in her statement.

By 11 pm it indeed appeared that Netanyahu will be able to put together a right-wing government coalition, having reached the necessary 61 mandates with allied right-wing parties, as long as the Yamina party joins in.

That, however, is the issue: In a statement released right after the first exit polls, Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett said, “I’ll do what’s right for the State of Israel.” He did not, however, indicate what that meant. Senior Likud lawmaker and Minister Miri Regev said in an interview with Channel 13 that Bennet “has a place of honor in a Likud government. My interpretation is that Bennett understands that at this moment the elections are over and in the current situation he should sit in a right-wing government.”

Bennett’s Yamina party won 7 to 8 seats according to the latest exit polls. In an interview last week with Israel Hayom and i24TV, Yamina’s Number 2 Ayelet Shaked pledged to “form a right-wing government with a right-wing prime minister.” Bennett signed a pledge last week not to sit in a government led by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, so it is likely he will join the Netanyahu bloc even though his negotiating terms will probably be tough.

The Religious Zionism party is projected to win at least 7 seats in the new Knesset, according to all three exit polls – a result that is stronger than the originally projected five seats. If the final count is 7, Itamar Ben-Gvir will enter the Knesset, and so will Avi Maoz.

Sephardic Orthodox Shas supporters were reportedly frantic to enter their party’s headquarters as exit polls began to come in. The struggle to make it into the building was so frantic, in fact, that it ended with the compound gates being pulled off the hinges and the mob shoving its way past the security guards who were posted at the entrance. Efforts to disperse the crowd, which included deployment of pepper spray and allegedly even tasers, were only somewhat effective, according to two reports.

The IDF, meanwhile, has reported that its soldiers came through with the highest turnout it has seen in the past two decades, with 77 percent of its rank and file making it to the polls to cast their ballots. That turnout comes in contrast to the abysmal showing of the general population, which to a great extent showed its lack of enthusiasm for repeated electioneering by staying home in droves.