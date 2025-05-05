Photo Credit: AUR Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor

Right-wing nationalist and Eurosceptic George Simion, 39, won the first round of Romania’s presidential election on Sunday, according to near-final results, in a vote widely viewed as a barometer of the rising nationalism in many member countries of the European Union.

With nearly 99.6% of votes counted, Simion led with 40.6%, followed by Bucharest Mayor Nicosur Dan, 55, at approximately 21%. The two will face off in a runoff on May 18.

Six months ago, Romania’s presidential election descended into scandal and uncertainty after a surprise victory by radical outsider Calin Georgescu, known for his mystical rhetoric. The result was ultimately annulled amid allegations of campaign fraud and Russian interference.

George Simion, an outspoken admirer of President Donald Trump, has expressed support for a strong NATO alliance. In an interview with the BBC, he stated that if elected president, he would favor maintaining NATO bases and the presence of U.S. troops in Romania.

In August 2023, Simion met with the Israeli Ambassador to Romania Reuven Azar, and the head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan. During the meeting, Simion expressed regret for Romania’s role in the Holocaust, pledged to combat antisemitism, and voiced strong support for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the liberated territories. He emphasized what he described as “the historical right of the Jewish people to build and live in communities and cities in Judea and Samaria, the cradle of Jewish history since biblical times.”

Romania is pivotal in regional security and support for Ukraine, serving as a key transit route for weapons and ammunition. The country hosts a U.S. missile defense system at Deveselu and three major airbases used by NATO for air policing missions that extend to the borders of Ukraine and Moldova, as well as over the Black Sea. Additionally, Romania facilitates the export of 70% of Ukrainian grain through its territorial waters to Istanbul, with its navy actively demining those routes and its air force training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

Despite this strategic cooperation, the Trump administration appears to be reassessing its commitment to Romania. A planned visa-waiver agreement was abruptly canceled just before the presidential election, raising concerns in Bucharest. In February, Vice President JD Vance delivered a scathing critique of Romania’s decision to annul the previous election results, a move that reverberated through a Romanian political elite heavily reliant on its close ties with Washington. Nevertheless, Calin Georgescu—dubbed “Putin’s candidate”—remained barred from participating in the election re-run.

