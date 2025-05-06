Photo Credit: ARZA on Facebook

The American Zionist Movement (AZM) announced on Monday that a record-breaking 238,826 votes were cast in the 2025 World Zionist Congress election in the United States, following the close of online voting on May 4.

In light of reports concerning possible voting irregularities, AZM has launched an investigation and emphasized that any improper votes will be excluded from the final tally. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to a fair, transparent, and secure electoral process.

American Jews and Israelis, time is running out! Tomorrow is your FINAL DAY to vote in the World Zionist Congress election. This Congress controls billions of dollars that directly impact our communities—funds that could rebuild communities in the North and South of Israel after… pic.twitter.com/e66YnW761a — מחאת ההייטק (@democratechil) May 3, 2025

This marks the highest voter turnout in the election’s history, surpassing the previous record of 210,957 votes set in 1987 and reflecting a more than 90% increase over the 2020 election, which saw 123,575 votes.

Although all online ballots have been counted, AZM is still awaiting the arrival of several thousand additional paper ballots submitted by mail. Once those are processed, preliminary results—including vote totals for all 22 competing slates—are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

