A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Mediterranean Sea early Wednesday morning. The earthquake struck near the town of Ierapetra on the island of Crete, Greece, at approximately 1:51 AM. Initial reports indicate that the epicenter was at a relatively shallow depth of 27.80 km. This shallower depth intensified the tremor, making it more strongly felt on the surface in areas close to the epicenter, as opposed to deeper earthquakes of the same magnitude. It was also felt with great intensity, even hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter.

The earthquake’s tremors were felt as far away as Israel, with residents in various parts of the country, particularly in the central and northern regions, reporting the quake despite the considerable distance from the epicenter. As of now, no damage or casualties have been reported.

Numerous residents across Israel said they experienced the tremor, with some describing it as particularly strong. “The house shook,” some wrote online, “it was really strong.” Others shared that the quake jolted them awake, saying they “woke up from their sleep in a panic.”

