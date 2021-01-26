Photo Credit: Flash 90

The new Biden Administration’s Middle East policy, which appears to be a simple Obama 3.0 will “be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” according to Tuesday’s statement to the United Nations Security Council by acting US Ambassador Richard Mills.

Sound familiar?

Its complete irrelevance to the reality of the situation on the ground in the region is once again being completely ignored by the Biden government, as it was for eight years during the Obama Administration, in which then-Vice President Joe Biden served for two terms.

Moreover, Mills told the Security Council the new Biden Administration will reopen all the Palestinian Authority diplomatic missions that were closed in accordance with American law due to acts of terrorism and payment to terrorists by the PA government.

The US will also restore US aid to the Palestinian Authority, Mills said, so as to create a “stable environment” rather than “doing favors” for the Ramallah leadership.

Mills said the Biden administration believes this “remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state and the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.”

The fact that such a policy, carried out for the past 20-plus years did nothing to “stabilize” the environment nor reduce the level of terrorism aimed at Israeli civilians, seems to have somehow to escaped those involved with formulating Middle East policy in the new Biden administration, and all the repeated failures and resulting bloodshed likewise went unnoticed.