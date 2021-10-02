Photo Credit: Fadi Fahd / Flash 90
Gazan rioters clash with Israeli security forces at the border fence on December 27, 2019.

Two armed terrorists were spotted and caught by Israeli forces Saturday morning as they attempted to infiltrate Israel’s southern border from Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement that the two suspects were carrying a bag containing grenades when they were caught.

Both were arrested and taken by security forces for questioning.

