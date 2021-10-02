Photo Credit: Fadi Fahd / Flash 90

Two armed terrorists were spotted and caught by Israeli forces Saturday morning as they attempted to infiltrate Israel’s southern border from Gaza.

לוחמי צה"ל עצרו הבוקר שני חשודים שניסו לחצות את המכשול מרצועת עזה לשטח ישראל.

על החשודים נתפס תיק המכיל רימונים.

החשודים הועברו לחקירת כוחות הבטחון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 2, 2021

The IDF said in a statement that the two suspects were carrying a bag containing grenades when they were caught.

Both were arrested and taken by security forces for questioning.