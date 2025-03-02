Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

During a high-level security discussion on Saturday night at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, which was attended by senior political and security officials, a long-awaited decision was finally made after nearly a year and a half: the entry of aid trucks to Hamas and its supporters will be halted.

The decision was in coordination with the United States.

Advertisement





Israel has decided to completely halt the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and has closed all its crossings as of Sunday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office announced overnight Sunday.

“With the conclusion of Phase One of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff outline for continuing negotiations—an outline to which Israel had agreed—Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, starting this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be halted,” the Prime Minister’s Office’s statement read. “Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas continues to refuse, there will be further consequences.”

Despite this, Israeli estimates suggest that the aid that has already been delivered to Gaza provides enough food for the local population to last four to six months. Meanwhile, Hamas, which has been stockpiling food supplies for months at the expense of residents, quickly responded by accusing Israel of “starving the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

On Saturday night, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to adopt the outline proposed by President Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover. The plan includes the release of half of the hostages, both alive and deceased, on the first day. On the final day—if a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached—the remaining hostages will be released.

“While Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement, Israel reserves the right to resume fighting after the 42nd day if negotiations prove ineffective,” the PM’s Office added.

Saturday night marked 42 days since the agreement with Hamas had been signed, officially bringing Phase One to an end. During this period, Israel halted fighting, withdrew from the Netzarim corridor, and allowed approximately 600 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip daily. In return, 38 hostages were released—30 alive and eight dead—while Israel freed 1,700 terrorists as part of the exchange.

Share this article on WhatsApp: