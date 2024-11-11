Photo Credit: courtesy

All Israeli mothers worry about their children in the armed forces, but Jewish mothers abroad whose children choose to follow a similar path face even more stress knowing their young soldiers are thousands of miles away.

Now, another group of Hesder Yeshiva “lone soldiers” are preparing for combat in Gaza.

Recently at dawn, the families of about 25 lone soldiers from the Kfir Brigade gathered for an especially moving ceremony: the completion of the Kfir Brigade’s beret march. The march covered 50 kilometers (31 miles) over about 13 hours, with the final five kilometers marked by soldiers carrying stretchers to simulate casualty evacuation. During this last leg, families joined their sons on the trail, cheering them on as they completed the grueling march.

Following the march, a traditional beret ceremony was held. After months of intensive training, the soldiers were granted a brief reprieve to meet with their families before they once again prepared to enter Gaza — this time, for combat.

These lone soldiers are students at Hesder yeshivas such as Yeshivat HaKotel, Lev HaTorah in Beit Shemesh, and Bnei Akiva Torah V’Avodah. They left their lives overseas to enlist in the IDF, but for a brief moment in time had the rare opportunity to reunite with their families in a powerful and emotional encounter.

Among the parents was Lisa Geller, mother of Avi Cunningham, a Lev HaTorah ‘hesder’ Yeshiva student, who shared her thoughts on this emotional moment with her son. “It was a truly special day,” she wrote.

“My son completed his training and received his beret, the pinnacle of his journey. Avi went through this with strength, just like his comrades, supporting those who struggled and showing brotherhood and care for each other. Every time one of the soldiers was asked to help carry the stretcher, his father would step up to help with the other side.”

Lisa expressed complex feelings about the reunion with her son. “I was filled with mixed emotions. On the one hand, I’ve always raised my children with a love for Israel, Zionism, and commitment to the Jewish people—not just in words but in actions. I stood behind their decision to make aliyah and enlist in the IDF, and I’m proud they are following my values. But at the same time, it’s difficult knowing that Avi is about to risk his life in a war here, while his friends in the US are concerned with choosing which college to attend.”

Lisa described the ceremony with emotion in her voice and tears in her eyes. “It was like an elementary school performance, with mothers jostling for the best spots to take photos, commanders arranging the soldiers in their positions, and soldiers waving to their parents when they spotted them in the crowd.” Quietly, she added, “Every mother feels the dissonance of seeing her ‘little boy’ preparing to sacrifice his life for his country and for the right of Jews to live safely in Israel.”

She spoke with a slightly choked voice, describing the moment: “These boys are tough. They have strength, determination, and courage. They accepted their berets with pride, knowing they’re all heading to Gaza—and knowing that not all will return. They understand they’re part of something much bigger than themselves.

“It’s hard to describe the mix of pride, fear, patriotism, and unity I felt over the past 24 hours. May God watch over our boys, help them succeed in their missions, and bring them home safely. Am Yisrael Chai.”

