The Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported that one of its ships, the Conscience, was directly attacked in international waters. The Coalition stated it had organized the mission as a nonviolent effort, operating under a media blackout to prevent sabotage. Volunteers from over 21 countries — including prominent public figures – had gathered in Malta to join the mission to Gaza. On the morning of their planned departure, Friday, the ship was struck by armed drones. The unarmed civilian vessel was hit twice at the front, sparking a fire and causing significant damage to the hull. The last known communication, received in the early hours of May 2, indicated that drones were still circling the ship.

The ship, located in international waters off the coast of Malta, issued an SOS distress signal immediately after the attack. A vessel from Southern Cyprus was dispatched in response but has reportedly failed to provide the essential electrical support needed. According to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the drone strike appeared to deliberately target the ship’s generator, disabling its power systems and leaving the crew at serious risk of the vessel sinking.

Yasemin Acar, the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s press officer, told CNN by phone from Malta: “There is a hole in the vessel right now and the ship is sinking.”

Acar said the ship had “sent out SOS calls to the surrounding countries, including Malta,” and that a “small boat” from Southern Cyprus had been dispatched in response. She added that she had managed to make contact with crew members after the distress signal was sent.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rome advised that a tugboat has been dispatched and is currently on the scene. However, according to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, communications with the vessel were destroyed in the attack, and they are unable to independently confirm the tugboat’s arrival. The Coalition emphasized that under international maritime law, Malta is obligated to respond and ensure the safety of a civilian ship in distress within its proximity. The reported lack of adequate response and transparency regarding rescue efforts, they claim, constitutes a breach of international customary law.

In response to Hamas’s continued refusal to release 59 Israeli hostages—24 of whom are believed to still be alive—Israel has halted all aid truck entries into Gaza as of March 2. Humanitarian experts estimate that Gaza requires a minimum of 600 aid trucks daily to meet basic needs. Despite the growing humanitarian crisis, Hamas has ignored both international appeals and the dire situation of its own population.

