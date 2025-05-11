Photo Credit: Fadi Fahd/Flash90

“Whoever becomes merciful to the cruel ends up being cruel to the merciful” is a powerful moral warning—often cited in discussions of justice, security, and the moral clarity needed in times of war. Attributed to Rabbi Elazar in Midrash Tanchuma, Parshat Metzora, the phrase underscores the dangers of misplaced compassion.

The idea is that showing undue mercy to those who commit atrocities can lead to further injustice—specifically, the abandonment or harm of innocent people who deserve protection. In the context of the Israeli war on Gaza, this expression is often used to criticize policies or attitudes that seek accommodation or understanding toward terrorist groups like Hamas, while failing to defend or prioritize the safety and dignity of Israeli civilians.

It is a stark reminder that moral clarity sometimes demands difficult decisions—and that failing to confront evil can itself become a moral failure.

LET THEM EAT TURTLES

The British Left never suffered from the ailment of making difficult moral decisions.

A case in point: The Financial Times on Saturday reported on Wajieh Hamad, who spent more than 40 years as a fisherman in Gaza, but recent devastation has forced him to seek food on land instead. With fishing now forbidden and Gaza’s port bombed into ruin—over 1,000 boats, including his own, destroyed—Hamad has resorted to desperate measures. He has slaughtered a horse, hunted wild rabbits, boiled weeds, and finally begun catching small dark turtles he once ignored.

The coastline, once a source of livelihood, now swirls with sewage and waste from collapsing hospitals. Despite the IDF ban on fishing, Hamad recently ventured into the sea on a makeshift raft built from a refrigerator filled with Styrofoam, risking his life to find sardines to feed his family of 22. He never goes more than 100 meters out, fearing deadly Israeli strikes.

“It’s absolutely forbidden for anyone to fish,” he said, “but we are forced into the sea… because we can’t find anything to eat.”

Since Israel renewed its blockade in March, cutting off food, fuel, and supplies, starvation has worsened in the enclave of 2.2 million. The siege has not only created a humanitarian catastrophe but also systematically destroyed Gaza’s capacity to produce food. Israeli forces have killed or injured fishermen and farmers, leaving few options for survival.

Here’s what was missing from the FT report: it does not mention the reason for the Israeli blockade. Nothing about the October 7, 2023 atrocities against innocent Israelis, and nothing about the Israeli hostages still being held by the Hamas murderers.

We asked ChatGPT to describe, based on the FT report, why the people of Gaza are starving. The AI responded:

“Gazans are facing starvation due to a combination of factors stemming from the ongoing conflict and blockade. The Israeli blockade, now in its third month, has severely restricted the entry of food, fuel, and essential supplies into the Gaza Strip, leading to widespread shortages. The destruction of Gaza’s port and over 1,000 fishing boats has crippled the fishing industry, while agricultural activities have been hampered by the targeting of farmland and the killing of farmers. As a result, local food production has plummeted, and residents are forced to rely on foraging for weeds and catching turtles to survive. The situation is exacerbated by the soaring prices of basic goods, with food prices increasing by up to 1,400%, making them unaffordable for most. Efforts to provide humanitarian aid are hindered by the blockade and the destruction of infrastructure, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis. The United Nations and various aid organizations have warned of an impending famine, highlighting the urgent need for unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance to prevent further suffering.”

NO INNOCENTS IN GAZA

Back in December 2023, former defense minister and chairman of Israeli Beitenu Avigdor Liberman wrote in Walla:

“For years, well-meaning and idealistic individuals—perhaps naively—championed the vision of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. They genuinely believed in the two-state solution and assumed that the people of Gaza shared the same aspirations for coexistence and a better future. That hope was brutally shattered on October 7, 2023.

“In the aftermath of the horrific massacre and as harrowing evidence of atrocities emerged, any illusions were dispelled. It became undeniable that many of those involved in the attack on the Gaza border communities were not just foreign infiltrators, but local Gazans—people who had worked in those same communities, who had earned a living and shared meals in the homes of their victims. These were individuals whose families had been helped by their Israeli neighbors, who were given medical care in Israeli hospitals, even life-saving treatments. And yet, they turned on the very people who had extended a hand to them. They gathered and passed on intelligence about the communities, joined the wave of violence and looting, and played a direct role in the destruction. The betrayal was as profound as the violence itself—revealing a chasm far deeper than many had allowed themselves to imagine.”

Liberman noted: “Some argue that the people of Gaza remain silent out of fear of Hamas, but the events of recent days paint a starkly different picture. Each evening, as Israeli hostages are handed over to the Red Cross, the scenes broadcast are unmistakable and deeply troubling. Crowds gather not in solemnity or sorrow, but in celebration—shouting curses, spitting on the hostages, and expressing open hostility. The testimonies of those who have returned from captivity further reinforce this reality: children report being beaten by Gazans of all ages, not just by Hamas operatives. These are not isolated incidents but part of a broader atmosphere of hatred and dehumanization. Across Gaza, public displays of joy at Israeli suffering and demonstrations in support of terrorists underscore the deeply rooted animosity. This is not merely a population living under fear—it is, to a large extent, a society that fosters hatred toward Israel, raises its children to view Jews as enemies, and actively cultivates the next generation of terrorists. The disturbing conclusion is that Hamas does not rule Gaza in opposition to its people’s will, but with their backing—social, ideological, and in many cases, enthusiastic.”

He concluded: “Gaza has become a hornet’s nest of terrorism, where the line between Hamas operatives and so-called “innocent” civilians has all but disappeared. The case of Roni Kriboy, kidnapped from a party by Hamas and later able to briefly escape, is telling. After hiding for several days, he was discovered by local Gazans—not helped, but instead handed back to his captors. This betrayal underscores the deep complicity of the civilian population. It’s likely for this reason that terrorists resorted to burning the legs of kidnapped children with motorcycle exhausts—to ensure they could be easily identified and recaptured if they tried to flee.

“The cooperation doesn’t stop at the street level. Shifa Hospital, once considered a place of healing, was exposed as a hub for terrorist activity, with senior medical staff—including the hospital director—allegedly aiding in hiding hostages and providing sanctuary for Hamas fighters. This complicity extended beyond hospitals. Hostages were also found held under brutal conditions in private homes belonging to UNRWA employees, including medical staff and teachers—people trusted by the international community. These accounts paint a grim picture of a society where support for terrorism is not limited to militants but embedded across institutions and communities.”

