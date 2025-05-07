Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

Nearly half of Gaza’s residents say they would leave the territory if given the opportunity, according to a new survey conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR).

The poll, conducted May 1–4, found that 49% of Gazans would apply to Israel for assistance in relocating abroad—underscoring growing despair amid the ongoing war, economic collapse and Hamas’s continued grip on power. The same survey found that 48% of Gazans support recent protests against the Hamas regime, though more than half believe those demonstrations were influenced by external actors.

The PCPSR findings follow similar results from earlier polls. A Gallup survey conducted between March 2–13 and published by the Telegraph reported that 52% of Gazans would leave the Strip either temporarily or permanently if possible. Of the 532 adults surveyed, 39% said they had no plans to leave, while 38% said they would relocate temporarily and 14% would emigrate permanently.

A separate March 2024 poll by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy also showed 60% of Gazans open to emigration, pointing to a consistent pattern of disillusionment among Gaza’s civilian population.

The surveys come amid continued devastation in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel and the Israeli military’s prolonged campaign to dismantle the group’s infrastructure. Large portions of Gaza are in ruins, and residents face extreme shortages of food, clean water, medical care and housing.

While Hamas leaders call for continued “resistance,” many ordinary Gazans appear to be seeking a path out. Israeli officials have expressed openness to facilitating voluntary emigration, but efforts have stalled due to a lack of cooperation from potential host countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed an ambitious plan to resettle Gazans in other countries and redevelop the territory into a peaceful, American-administered coastal resort. While short on specifics, the proposal has ignited regional debate and added urgency to discussions about Gaza’s future.

The new polling data suggest that more and more Gazans are ready to leave behind a territory ravaged by war and misrule—if the world is willing to help them take the next step.

