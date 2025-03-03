Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

Energy Minister Eli Cohen plans to demand at the upcoming cabinet meeting that Israel halt the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, News14 reported on Monday. Currently, in addition to the electricity provided by Israel, Gaza also generates power using gasoline-powered generators. If Israel cuts the supply, the Strip is expected to be left in near-total darkness within a short period.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Sunday thanking President Donald Trump for his unwavering support for Israel, which he has shown by fully backing Israel “and putting the pressure to release the hostages where it truly belongs – on Hamas.”

Netanyahu noted that “Israel has accepted President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan to extend the temporary ceasefire by 50 days, during which time we can discuss the conditions for a permanent ceasefire that will end the war in Gaza. In Witkoff’s plan, half of the hostages would be released right away and the remaining half would be released if we reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire.”

“Again, Israel has accepted this plan. I accepted this plan. But so far, Hamas has rejected it,” Netanyahu reiterated.

He warned: “Israel has decided to stop letting goods and supplies into Gaza, something we’ve done for the past 42 days. We’ve done that because Hamas steals the supplies and prevents the people of Gaza from getting them. It uses these supplies to finance its terror machine, which is aimed directly at Israel and our civilians – and this we cannot accept.”

“We will take further steps if Hamas continues to hold our hostages. And throughout this, Israel knows that America and President Trump have our back,” Netanyahu concluded.

NO MORE HUMANITARIAN AID

Israel is gradually intensifying its measures against Hamas. While it has not resumed military operations, even in a limited capacity, it has completely halted humanitarian aid to Gaza. The number of aid trucks entering the Strip has dropped from 600 per day to zero.

However, Israel acknowledges that this move will take time to have a significant impact. During the ceasefire, over 25,000 aid trucks entered Gaza, allowing Hamas to stockpile supplies that could last for several months.

At the same time, Israel is issuing military threats without yet following through, a strategy that can also be implemented gradually. Instead of immediately resuming full-scale combat, Israel has been amassing a significant force—around five divisions—at Gaza’s borders. However, military action could begin in phases, starting with airstrikes, targeted assassinations, or limited raids to exert pressure on Hamas.

Another point of leverage is the Rafah crossing, which allows wounded individuals from Gaza to enter Egypt for medical treatment. Israel is aware that many of these wounded are Hamas terrorists. Still, from its perspective, as long as the crossing remains open only for exits, there is no issue with as many people leaving as possible. However, a wounded Hamas fighter who leaves will not be allowed to return after rehabilitation. The crossing is currently open only for exits and does not allow the entry of goods or people into Gaza.

The final stage, if negotiations fail, will be a full-scale return to war, utilizing the advanced equipment and weapons Israel has received from the United States—capabilities that are expected to significantly enhance IDF operations in Gaza. In the meantime, Prime Minister Netanyahu hopes that the pressure currently being applied will lead to the release of more hostages alive, while at the same time preparing for renewed combat.

