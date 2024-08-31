Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet (ISA) have eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade.

Islamic Jihad brigade commander Muhammad Katrouy was eliminated by an Air Force aircraft on Thursday in a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation in central Gaza.

Katrouy was responsible for rocket attacks against Israel from central Gaza along with the terror organization’s attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers. He has had a number of roles in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, including Deputy Brigade Commander and Intelligence Officer.

IDF troops are continuing their operations in Gaza City, where the Air Force dismantled a building near the troops on Friday after Israeli forces spotted a terrorist rigging the structure with explosives.

The troops eliminated terrorist cells and dismantled terror infrastructure and military structures that posed a threat to the troops as well.

In addition, tDF troops are also continuing operations in Tal al-Sultan, where Israeli forces located a large amount of weaponry and eliminated more terrorists.

