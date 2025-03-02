Photo Credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday morning announced that “Following a security discussion chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the participation of the defense minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team, it was decided:

“Israel adopts the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover period.

Advertisement





“On the first day of the framework, half of the living and deceased hostages will be released and upon its conclusion – if agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire – the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released.

“Steve Witkoff proposed the framework on extending the ceasefire after gaining the impression that, at present, there was no possibility of bridging between the positions of the sides on ending the war, and that additional time was required for talks on a permanent ceasefire.

“While Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement, Israel has not been found in violation. According to the agreement, Israel could return to fighting after the 42nd day if it gains the impression that the negotiations have been ineffective. This article is supported in a side letter by the previous US administration and has also received the support of the Trump administration.

“While Israel has agreed to the Witkoff framework in order to return our hostages, Hamas has, until now, clung to its rejection of this framework.

“If Hamas changes its position, Israel will immediately enter into negotiations on the overall details of the Witkoff framework.”

According to Israeli data, the Hamas terror group still hold 59 hostages in the Gaza Strip, of whom 24 are alive and 35 dead.

After Israel approved the temporary extension of the initial ceasefire phase, Hamas stated on Sunday that it remains committed to implementing a second phase of the truce.

“The only way to achieve stability in the region and secure the return of the prisoners is to fully implement the agreement… beginning with the second phase,” Hamas spokesman Mahmoud Mardawi told AFP in a statement.

Share this article on WhatsApp: