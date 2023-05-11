Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has killed at least four of its own people since Tuesday morning, according to IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media, Avichay Adraee.

A 10-year-old girl, Layan Bilal Madoukh, was among the dead, along with 16-year-old boys Yazan Joudeh Elayan and Rami Shadi Hamdan, and 51-year-old Ahmed Muhammad al-Shabaki.

The deaths were due to failed rocket launches that sent the projectiles flying into residential areas of the enclave, rather than into Israeli territory.

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, at least 108 rockets launched by PIJ terrorists have landed in Gaza among the local population.

By Thursday morning, the terrorist group had fired more than 500 rockets at Israel since Tuesday morning; approximately 335 rockets reached Israeli territory and more than 155 were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The IDF has struck more than 130 terrorist targets in the Gaza enclave.

“The Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization launches its senseless rockets towards Israel, endangering the residents of Gaza; about 25 percent of the rockets it fired landed inside the enclave,” Adraee pointed out.