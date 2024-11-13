Photo Credit: Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States supports meaningful, extended pauses in the IDF fighting against Hamas Terrorists in Gaza to allow critical aid to reach those in need. He then stressed that ending the war entirely would be the most effective way to help.

Is he really looking at the IDF as a big soup kitchen? Because, you know, Israeli taxpayers want to see mostly dead terrorists, and don’t care much for the feed-thy-enemy thing.

Advertisement





Speaking in Brussels, Blinken noted, “Israel, by the standards it set itself, has accomplished the goals that it set for itself.” On Tuesday, after a 30-day deadline for Israel to take steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza expired, Washington stated that Israel was not obstructing aid to the region and thus not violating US law (Blinken Blinks: US Takes Back the Embargo Ultimatum Against Israel).

However, since eight international aid organizations have argued that Israel had not fulfilled the US demands to increase aid access, Blinken issued what sounded like a pre-embargo warning.

The big lie is this: food security experts have warned that famine may soon be imminent in parts of Gaza. But “parts of Gaza” only means the northern Strip, from the Israeli border down to the Netzarim corridor north of Gaza City. The IDF wants all the Arabs out of that area, which will become a kill zone for Hamas terrorists. So, the IDF employs a policy of starvation to force Gazan civilians out of the area where Hamasniks will come to die.

But Blinken doesn’t like this plan, because it would result in a resounding Israeli victory over Hamas, and not allowing Israel to win has been the Biden administration’s operating principle. They’ll help defend Israel, but victory could mean an independent Israel, so, no.

Here’s the speech transcript:

It is essential to recognize the importance of taking extended pauses in the ongoing situation. Despite various steps taken, the situation remains deeply challenging and complex. To fully address the needs of those affected, the most effective approach is to bring an end to the conflict.

From my perspective, Israel has achieved the strategic goals it set for itself. The primary objective was to ensure that an event like October 7th would never happen again. To accomplish this, Israel aimed to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities and hold its leadership accountable. These objectives have been met, making this an appropriate time to consider ending the war.

He really didn’t get it. Just imagine FDR telling Winston Churchill that since Nazi Germany could no longer mount a viable attack on the world’s democracies, the Fuhrer should be left alone. Winston would have poked his eye out with his cigar!

Share this article on WhatsApp: