Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on Monday during an interview on Reshet Bet radio that Israel will soon resume intense fighting in Gaza due to the lack of progress in negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages.

Smotrich criticized the direct talks between the United States and Hamas, calling them “a total mistake.” He said that Adam Boehler, who led the negotiations, was acting “naively.” Regarding the plan Boehler presented on behalf of Hamas, the minister dismissed it as “kishkush balabush” (utter nonsense).

“The new Chief of Staff has a completely different approach from his predecessor,” Smotrich said. “He envisions a much more intense, rapid, and powerful campaign aimed at occupying the Gaza Strip, completely destroying Hamas, and securing the return of the hostages. We will do things differently—we will not repeat the mistakes of the previous Chief of Staff.”

He also called on reservists to prepare for another round of fighting, stating, “We will need additional mobilization and continued effort, but this time, we will see the mission through. We will not stop halfway.”

Speaking at a conference of the Land of Israel Lobby in the Knesset on Thursday, which focused on the Trump plan for voluntary immigration from Gaza, Smotrich announced, “We are establishing a large immigration administration within the Ministry of Defense. Any budget we allocate to this will be far less costly than repeated rounds of fighting. This plan is taking shape, and there is ongoing cooperation with the American administration to identify countries willing to absorb Gazans.”

Smotrich emphasized that preparations for the initiative are being led by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, stating, “The budget will not be an obstacle. We must recognize the potential for a historic transformation in the Middle East and for the State of Israel. This is an opportunity to resolve the conflict, with implications that will also extend to Judea and Samaria.”

At Thursday’s Land of Israel Lobby meeting, media and strategy consultant Almog Beisberg presented survey data from an Arab research institute, indicating that 60% of Gazans surveyed wished to emigrate permanently, while another 10% wanted to leave temporarily until conditions in the Strip stabilized.

According to Beisberg, the survey also found that the vast majority of respondents preferred to emigrate with their entire families. He noted that in October alone, over 80,000 requests were submitted to leave Gaza. Gazans, he added, aspire to relocate to the United States, Eastern and Western European countries, and the Gulf states.

LEFT GETTING DESPERATE

On Sunday, Haaretz attempted to launch a scandal involving Smotrich and the IDF, reporting that Colonel (Res.) Erez Wiener, who serves as commander of the operational planning team in the Southern Command, leaked military information to Smotrich.

Haaretz cited a Kan11 report that sources involved in the cabinet’s work said they saw Smotrich “sometimes coming to cabinet meetings with printed presentations from the military, presenting information that was not disclosed in the cabinet.”

Smotrich’s circle responded, “Not only does the minister admit that he comes prepared for cabinet discussions—he’s proud of it. Smotrich maintains an ongoing dialogue with soldiers and officers, both past and present, studying scenarios, listening to ideas, and bringing them to cabinet discussions. Looking for the ‘mole’? Just step into any Religious Zionism synagogue – you’ll find dozens, if not hundreds, of soldiers and officers of all ranks there.”

According to Smotrich, “The expectation that senior ministers receive security information through only one channel is not just misguided—it is the root of Conceptzia thinking.”

