Gaza residents handed out sweets to their friends and family this week after an IDF soldier shot by a Hamas terrorist died of his wounds at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.

Sweet-eating Gazans celebrated the death of 21-year-old IDF Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, a sniper in the Yamas undercover “Mistaravim” unit of Israel’s Border Guard Police.

The young soldier was shot in the face at point-blank-range by a terrorist on the Gaza side of the border who stuck the barrel of his gun through a “sighting” hole in the wall on August 21.

It’s not the first time that a young IDF soldier has died at the hands of an Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist, nor is it the first time Gazans are handing out sweet pastries and candies to celebrate the event.

One of the most despicable examples of such behavior was in 2014, when Arabs on the streets of the Palestinian Authority and Gaza handed out candy and celebrated on social media after hearing a Hamas terrorist had kidnapped three teenage Israeli yeshiva boys.

Another sickening display of bloodthirsty support for the murder of Israelis came in March 2011, when two Palestinian Authority brothers from a nearby Arab village – both teenagers – murdered five members of a family in their beds on a Friday night.

Gazans poured into the streets to pass out candies, celebrating the vicious murder of two parents and their three children – including a three-month-old baby girl in their home in the Samaria Jewish community of Itamar. All of the victims were repeatedly stabbed until they died, except the mother, who was shot after repeated stabbings to make sure she died.

Two other children were left unharmed. The couple’s 12-year-old daughter discovered the massacre upon her return from a Friday night Sabbath activity.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, affiliated with the Fatah faction led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas – referred to in the past by American leaders as “Israel’s peace partner” – initially took responsibility for the horrific murders. However, the two killers were members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

PA to Give Murderers of 5 Israeli Family Members a 50% Pay Raise

According to the Palestinian Authority government pay scale, the salary of an imprisoned terrorist starts at a monthly sum of NIS 1,400 ($401) and gradually rises to NIS 12,000 (////) in accordance with the amount of time spent in prison.

The more severe the attack, the longer the sentence and thus the higher the monthly salary received by the terrorist from the Palestinian Authority.

By March of this year (2021), each of the two murderers had already been paid NIS 338,400 ($101,847) for their “service.” The Palestinian Authority still receives significant fiscal support from nation members of the European Union despite this fact.