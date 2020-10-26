Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The Southern District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed indictments against two Hamas operatives in the Beer Sheva District Court for committing offenses against state security.

The indictment states that the two, Ismail Sadran, 18, and Ahmad Namus, 19, join the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—the military arm of Hamas, and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers during the violent disturbances and nightly harassment at the Gaza Strip border.

Advertisement



According to the indictment, the two infiltrated Israel intending to attack IDF soldiers. They were equipped with a knife, two sonic grenades and a cutter. After crossing the border, the defendants went up to an empty border guard post and when the army forces arrived, they threw at them the grenades, the knife and the cutter.

Makes you wonder if they fell asleep and were surprised at the last minute by the arriving soldiers. Thank God, the grenades did not explode and none of the soldiers were injured by the flying knife or the cutter.

After their arrest, the defendants schemed to attack an investigator or a jailer, and hid shivs in their flip-flops. When one of them was being interrogated, on two occasions, he removed the shiv from his flip-flop and tried to stab the investigator with it.

At the end of one interrogation, he managed to free himself from his handcuffs, detached from the computer screen a metal arm that was attached to it, threw the computer screen on the floor, and when a jailer had entered the room, the defendant swung the metal arm at him, missed and smashed the computer screen.

So, looks like all those Hamas training camps we hear about could use a boost.

The indictments attribute to the defendants offenses against state security, membership in a terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit murder as an act of terrorism, attempted murder, training for terrorist purposes (they should demand a refund), using weapons for terrorist purposes, and armed infiltration.

The prosecution sought to detain the defendants until the end of the legal proceedings against them.