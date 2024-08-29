Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Arab MKs on Wednesday visited the home of the Temple Mount inciting mufti preacher Ekrima Sabri who had been suspended for six months after eulogizing Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, Hakol Hayehudi reported.

Sabri has been an instigator of antisemitic hate and attacks against Jews for years. He voiced his support for the second intifada’s suicide bombing attacks and in recent years praised several individual terrorists and urged jihad.

After his eulogy for Haniyeh, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) announced that he intends to revoke Sabri’s residency, but a month has passed and nothing has been done. According to Arbel’s claim, the AG is delaying the move, but right-wing activists fear that the delay is due to the good relationship between Shas and the Arab parties.

The Arab MKs Ahmad Tibi, Youssef Atauna. and Ayman Odeh did not feel the need to hide their visit.

Raad Salah, the head of the banned, extremist northern faction of the Islamic movement, who spent time in prison for incitement and supporting terrorism, was also among the guests.

According to the police, Sabri’s inciting words “were heard in the mosque during a prayer in which thousands of people participated,” and “resulted in numerous incitement calls reciting, ‘With spirit, with blood, you will be redeemed, Shaheed (martyr).'”

