After the threats issued by the terrorist organizations and less than a day after the IDF operation in Nablus that ended with 11 Arabs dead and about 100 wounded, six rockets were fired overnight Thursday from the Gaza Strip at Israeli Gaza envelope settlements. Five rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system and the sixth fell in an open area causing no casualties or damage to property.

In response, on Thursday morning the Air Force attacked a Hamas weapons production site in the center of the Gaza Strip, as well as a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip which was used to store naval weapons.

The Al-Quds.com correspondent in Gaza reported that the warplanes fired 3 missiles at the Badr site of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, northwest of Al-Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City. Other planes fired several missiles at the “Issa Al-Batran” site in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which belongs to the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Issa Abdul-Hadi Al-Batran was a leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades who was killed by Israeli airstrike on July 30, 2010 at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

One anti-aircraft missile was fired at the warplanes during the attack but exploded in mid-air.

The IDF stated that the complex that was attacked in the northern Gaza Strip is near a mosque, a clinic, a school, a hotel, and a police station, and noted that the attack “inflicted significant damage to Hamas’ ability to strengthen and arm itself in the Gaza Strip.”

At this point, life in Israel is back to a normal routine with no special instructions to civilians.

The Islamic Jihad said Thursday morning: “It is the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves and their land and to deal with Israeli aggression. The resistance forces send messages of warning to the occupation to stop the aggression, otherwise, the situation will only escalate and lead to a wide explosion.”

Possibly. The last month has seen 33 rockets that were fired at Israel. The Sderot Municipality reported there were no rocket hits in the city and no injuries or damage to property. Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam instructed city employees to open the public shelters city-wide.