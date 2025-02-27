Photo Credit: Courtesy, the families

Following the completion of the identification process by the IDF, the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Yahalomi, Idan, Mantzur and Elgarat families overnight that their loved ones – Ohad Yahalomi, Tsahi Idan, Shlomo Mantzur and Itzik Elgarat, of blessed memory – were murdered and have been returned for burial in Israel.

From the intelligence and all of the information at our disposal, Ohad Yahalomi, Tsahi Idan and Itzik Elgarat were murdered while held hostage in Gaza. Shlomo Mantzur was murdered in the October 7, 2023 massacre and his body had been held in the Gaza Strip.

We share in the families’ sorrow at this difficult time.

“My wife Sara and I send heartfelt condolences to the families of Ohad Yahalomi, Tsahi Idan, Shlomo Mantzur and Itzik Elgarat, of blessed memory, our four deceased hostages who were returned to Israel from Hamas captivity last night. May their memories be blessed. May God avenge them,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following official identification of the bodies.

“Dear families, we are in pain with you. The entire people of Israel embrace you and share in your mourning. I promise that we will continue to take relentless action until we return them all, until we bring all of our sons and daughters back home.”

President Isaac Herzog likewise released a statement about the hostages’ return.

“Our hearts ache upon receiving the bitter news,” Herzog said. “In this painful moment, there is some solace in knowing that they will be laid to rest in dignity in Israel.”

Herzog eulogized the four men murdered by the terrorists.

“Ohad Yahalomi was a man of the land and a devoted family man, a lover of Israel who dedicated himself to preserving its landscapes through his work with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. He was kidnapped by Hamas along with his son, Eitan, who was released in the first hostage deal. The terrorists also attempted to abduct his wife, Bat-Sheva, and his daughters, who heroically managed to escape.

“Itzik Elgarat was a devoted father of two and a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. He embraced life to the fullest and was especially cherished by the members of Kibbutz Nir Oz, with whom he loved playing backgammon. He was also a passionate soccer fan and a dedicated supporter of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Tsachi Idan, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, was a loving husband to his courageous wife Gali, and a devoted father to Sharon, Yael, Shachar, and Maayan —a wonderful young girl who was brutally murdered in their home before her family’s eyes by terrorists who barbarically broadcasted the horrific moments of her murder.

“Shlomo Mantzur came from a proud Zionist family that immigrated from Iraq. He survived the Farhud Pogrom against the Jews of Baghdad, and came to Israel in his youth. Together with his wife, Mazal, he built a large and loving family, raising five children and 12 grandchildren. A skilled craftsman, his artistic woodwork in the carpentry shop of Kibbutz Kissufim, channeled the beauty of the kibbutz and the western Negev, a region he loved so dearly.

“Together with the entire nation, we share in the immense grief and sorrow of the bereaved families and the kibbutz communities of Nir Oz, Nahal Oz, and Kissufim.

“The return of our brothers’ bodies from captivity underscores our moral obligation to do everything in our power to bring back all the hostages — the living to their loving families, and the fallen to be late to rest. Until the last one is home! They are all humanitarian cases, and they must all be returned. May their memory be a blessing.”

