Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Gazan terrorists attempting to harm IDF soldiers who were providing humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip on Sunday set off a bomb against the convoy, injuring six children and damaging a nearby hospital.

The IDF stated on Sunday that its forces in Gaza, in coordination with COGAT (Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories), led a humanitarian convoy that enabled the evacuation of Gazan patients and staff from the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in Jabalya to other hospitals in northern Gaza.

As the convoy passed by the Kamal Adwan Hospital, terrorists detonated an explosive device only a few hundred meters away from the hospital. As a result of the explosion, the convoy was hit by shrapnel.

No injuries were reported among the convoy’s personnel.

However, six children in the hospital were injured by the explosion. Damage was also caused to the roof and courtyard of the hospital.

These hospitals have previously been used by terrorists as their bases of operations and as weapons caches. The IDF has launched operations to cleanse them of the presence of terrorists.

“The terrorist organizations continue to exploit civilian infrastructure, medical facilities and international aid organizations for their terror activities,” the IDF underscored.

In December 2023, the IDF released footage of Ahmad Kahalot, a senior Hamas member since 2010 and director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, admitting that Hamas has used hospitals as military facilities under their control.

The IDF convoy also provided humanitarian aid to the two hospitals while evacuating the patients, including food, water, fuel, and medical equipment, to maintain their essential operations.

COGAT is the IDF unit entrusted with the coordination of all aid transferred into Gaza. Every aid shipment is documented by its origin and the route into Gaza, providing a comprehensive overview of all aid deliveries into Gaza.

Trucks carrying humanitarian goods are counted during the inspection process on the Israeli side and then transferred to the Gazan side of the crossings for aid agencies to collect and distribute.

To date, the IDF has transferred over 1,100,000 tons of aid into the Strip since the beginning of the war.

