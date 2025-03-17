Photo Credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90

Hamas has not released any hostages, whether alive or dead, for 18 days, while benefiting from the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israel has fully abandoned the principle that negotiations should take place under fire and is refraining from applying additional significant pressure, such as halting the flow of water to the Gaza Strip.

A political source told News14 that Israel is aware that with each passing day, Hamas is preparing to renew fighting. However, this time is also being used by Israel to strengthen its military position, with the arrival of additional weapons, while working to maximize the chances of bringing back the kidnapped individuals.

Advertisement





An Israeli delegation left for Cairo on Sunday to resume negotiations with Hamas, but significant gaps between the two sides remain. Incidentally, the choice of Cairo over Doha suggests Israel’s lack of confidence in Qatari mediation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the delegation to focus on the Witkoff outline, which proposes the immediate release of around half of the living hostages (11 in total) and half of the deceased hostages on the first day. This would be followed by a 50-day ceasefire, during which negotiations for a second phase aimed at ending the fighting would take place, though Israel would not commit to this in advance.

So far, Hamas is only willing to release Idan Alexander, the kidnapped soldier with Israeli-American citizenship who is still alive, along with four other American hostages. This move appears to be an attempt to apply pressure on the US and create a divide between the US and Israel.

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir tweeted last Friday: “Hamas’s proposal is further proof that the terrorist organization underestimates the power of the State of Israel – it is time to open the gates of hell on it. The Israeli government must stop cowering and showing weakness and should take advantage of US President Donald Trump’s proposal and begin a massive war in Gaza without delay.”

President Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, sent strong messages to Hamas over the weekend, stating that the organization’s demands were unacceptable and warning that “time is not on their side.” He also hinted at the possibility of attacks similar to those carried out in Yemen against the Houthis.

Witkoff emphasized that Israel and the United States had set a deadline for concluding the negotiations, though he did not disclose the specific date.

Share this article on WhatsApp: