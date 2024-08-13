Photo Credit: Pixabay

Residents of Tel Aviv heard explosions in what turned out to be what the army said was a Hamas rocket crashing into the sea opposite Tel Aviv. No sirens were heard.

The army said it identified the launch of a second projectile, which fell in the ocean opposite Gaza and did not reach Israeli territory.

Hamas claimed it fired two M90 rockets at the Tel Aviv in a statement on its Telegram channel.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

