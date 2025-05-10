Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces have dismantled a kilometer-long tunnel built 25 meters (82 feet) below the surface of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The location of the tunnel was revealed by Hamas terrorists during questioning by ISA (Shin Bet) agents after surrendering to IDF soldiers from the 188th Brigade during operations in the city.

During their interrogation, the terrorists provided significant intelligence information that revealed the location of underground infrastructure in the area.

The subterranean facility served as living quarters and as an operational hub for key Hamas terrorists in the ‘Shabura’ area of Rafah.

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit along with additional troops, under the command of the 188th Brigade, began an intelligence-guided operation during which they located the underground terrorist complex.

Within the infrastructure, the soldiers found living quarters, bathrooms, a small kitchen, blast-proof doors, and several exit shafts.

Upon completing their investigation of the site, the troops proceeded to dismantle the infrastructure.

During the operation, the troops also located additional terrorist sites in the area, where they located weapons and military equipment. All the weapons were dismantled.

