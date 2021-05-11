Photo Credit: IDF
Iron Dome aerial defense system protects Israelis from rocket attacks aimed at Ashkelon, May 11 2021

Hamas terrorists were using a new missile over the past 24 hours.

The “Sajil” takes a horizontal flight path to evade the Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor missiles, which are designed to target incoming projectiles on a vertical path.

It was the new Sajil missiles that were launched by Hamas and which scored deadly direct hits in the coastal city of Ashkelon midday Tuesday, according to the IDF.

Further complicating the picture was a malfunction of the Iron Dome system that occurred at the same time.

The malfunction has been repaired, the IDF said.

