Photo Credit: IDF

IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir told military division and brigade commanders in Gaza on Tuesday that the forces are “moving to Phase 2″ of the plan to defeat Hamas.

Zamir made his remarks during a visit to the Gaza Division ahead of the expanded operation set to take place in the enclave, emphasizing the objectives of the war remain focused on returning the 59 hostages who remain captive in Gaza, and defeating the Hamas terrorist organization.

Advertisement





“I have not forgotten, and you have not forgotten, the horrors of October 7th — we will not forget nor forgive,” Zamir said.

“We are in a long, multi-front campaign, during which we are witnessing many acts of heroism across the IDF. The campaign is not over; we will continue to act until our mission is complete.”

Zamir made clear, however, that more soldiers are needed.

“The need to draft reservists is real and immediate. We are in a time of trial, and the reservists will come. They will come because we call them, because they are needed, because there is no other choice. They will come with an understanding of the gravity of the moment. In a national call-up, when we summon people they must report for duty.

“We must be proactive. We must take the initiative. We must be the ones to act first, before the enemy does. We do not have the right to be passive.

“We do not have the privilege to stop or retreat. That is a privilege we simply do not have, and it will not happen. Not under my command, and not under yours, because we are all here together to complete the mission.

“Until now, it was Phase 1 of the plan for decisive defeat. During this phase, we sought to maximize the potential for a hostage deal, but Hamas remained defiant in its position. Hamas is responsible for the suffering, the killing, and the destruction. “Now is the time to move to Phase 2 of the plan. We will expand and intensify our operations. This is the call of the hour and the gravity of the moment.

We are operating — and will continue to operate — with steadfast determination, focused on the return of the hostages, the defeat and dismantling of Hamas, and the destruction of its capabilities. This is a battle of spirit, endurance, and resolve,” he said, acknowledging the difficulties experienced by the reservists in particular.

“I am aware of the challenges. For the past year and a half, reservists have been under immense pressure, called up for unprecedented periods. This is without precedent in the history of the State of Israel.

“Everyone enlists, everyone serves, everyone sacrifices, everyone!,” Zamir emphasized, referencing the ongoing resistance to enlistment by the haredi Jewish sector.

Coalition parties from the haredi population are continuing to threaten to bring down the government if no law is passed to exempt yeshiva students, however. Nevertheless, Zamir doubled down on the importance of including haredi recruits.

“We will continue to enlist everyone into the IDF. Serving in the IDF is both a duty and a privilege. We must do everything to integrate all sectors while preserving the unique identity of each community,” he underscored.

“We move forward with a national responsibility on our shoulders. Before my eyes, and the eyes of all IDF commanders, stands the security and defense of Israel.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: