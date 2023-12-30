Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In recent weeks, the 14th Reserve Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 162nd Division, located and destroyed one of the hideout apartments of Gaza’s Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar.

The apartment was located near Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, with many findings inside. Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit examined the apartment using additional technological means, and discovered that a strategic tunnel shaft was located on the basement floor, leading to a long tunnel network.

The soldiers searched the tunnel shaft and reached a significant tunnel that was apparently used by the senior officials of Hamas’ military and political wings.

The apartment is part of a long and branching tunnel network, in which senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization moved and operated.

The tunnel shaft led to a 218 meter long tunnel at a depth of about 20 meters. Located in the tunnel was an electrical network — complete with elevator — as well as ventilation and sewage infrastructure, hideout materials, bathrooms, air conditioners, prayer rooms and conference rooms with decorative ceramic tiles. It was built so that it would be possible to stay inside it and conduct combat from it for long periods of time.

At the end of the examination and the operational activity conducted along the tunnel route, the tunnel was destroyed by the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit.