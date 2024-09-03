Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Hamas Nukhba company commander Ahmed Fozi Nazer Muhammad Wadia in the yard of the Ta'asa family home in Netiv Ha'Asara on Oct. 7, 2023

Israeli forces have eliminated the Hamas Nukhba company commander who led the October 7th massacre in the Gaza border community of Netiv Ha’Asara, according to a joint IDF-Shin Bet (ISA) communique.

The joint IDF-Shin Bet operation was carried out together with the Israeli Air Force, which struck a compound where Hamas terrorists were operating in Gaza City.

Eight Hamas terrorists from the Daraj Tuffah Battalion were eliminated during the strike, including Ahmed Fozi Nazer Muhammad Wadia, the commander of the Nukhba company in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion and a member of the Hamas paragliding unit.

On October 7th, Wadia invaded Netiv HaAsara using a paraglider and took command of the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas terrorists in the community.

Wadia is the terrorist who drank cola inside the Ta’asa family home in view of Gil Ta’asa’s children who had survived the Oct. 7 attack after their father was slaughtered by the terrorists.

An additional terrorist eliminated in the strike was responsible for several combat specialties in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, including engineering, sniping, and anti-tank operations.

The combat specialist was responsible for supplying the explosives used to blow up the security fence in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion’s area during the October 7th massacre.

The surgical strike on the compound where the terrorists were operating was located near the Al-Ahli Hospital compound in Gaza City; no strike was conducted inside the Al-Ahli Hospital premises.

Numerous steps were taken prior to the attack to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

