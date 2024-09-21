Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that two terrorists believed to have murdered hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi in a tunnel in southern Gaza, were killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces are also continuing to identify and destroy Hamas terrorist cells as they fight to dismantle the organization’s military arm.

“We don’t forget our hostages for even one second and we are doing everything possible to return them home,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing Saturday night.

“This evening we informed the parents of Hersh, Eden, Ori, Alex, Carmel and Almog, may their memories be a blessing, that we eliminated two terrorists who were holding them hostage in a tunnel in the Rafah area,” Hagari said.

“The 162nd Division identified and killed the terrorists who emerged from a tunnel shaft near the Tel Sultan area after an exchange of fire,” Hagari said.

“Following the attack, our forces searched the tunnel from which the terrorists emerged, and recovered from the scene DNA and items belonging to the operatives that confirmed their presence where the murders occurred.

“The evidence we found and the information available to us indicates that the same terrorists we killed were in the tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages who were murdered were found. We are checking their involvement in the murders.

“As soon as we have any further information we will first and foremost inform the families of the hostages and only then will release the information to the public,” Hagari added.

“We will pursue and will reach every terrorist who was involved in these abominable murders and we will not stop until we reach every one.”

