Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli military forces have dismantled two more Hamas terrorist tunnels in southern and central Gaza.

Soldiers belonging to the Southern Brigade have spent the past several weeks working to dismantle terror infrastructure and underground infrastructure in those areas.

During their operations, the Gaza Division’s engineering unit, in coordination with the Yahalom unit, located and dismantled two terror tunnel routes, each spanning two kilometers (slightly more than a mile each).

“These routes were complex, containing multiple exit shafts, some of which were booby-trapped, and numerous weapons,” the IDF said.

The forces also carried out intelligence-backed, targeted strikes, led by the brigade’s Fire Control Center.

The attacks eliminated a terrorist cell attempting to plant an explosive device and destroyed anti-tank positions and terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the soldiers.

