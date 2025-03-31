Photo Credit: IDF

For those who thought that all of the Hamas terrorist tunnels in northern Gaza have long since been discovered and dismantled, this may come as a rude surprise: another, kilometer (0.6 mile)-long terror tunnel has been uncovered in northern Gaza.

IDF Yahalom Unit troops under the command of the 252nd Division dismantled the tunnel route, which according to the IDF belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization.

(Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a local ally of Hamas, also has tunnels beneath the surface of Gaza, some of which hook up with those of Hamas.)

The discovery of this latest subterranean passageway was made during the division’s continuing operations aimed at expanding the security perimeter in northern and central Gaza.

The same troops also located a workshop used for producing rockets and launchers.

Thus far, forces from the division have eliminated more than 50 terrorists during their operations.

