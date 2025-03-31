Photo Credit: IDF
IDF operations in northern Gaza.

For those who thought that all of the Hamas terrorist tunnels in northern Gaza have long since been discovered and dismantled, this may come as a rude surprise: another, kilometer (0.6 mile)-long terror tunnel has been uncovered in northern Gaza.

IDF Yahalom Unit troops under the command of the 252nd Division dismantled the tunnel route, which according to the IDF belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Advertisement


(Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a local ally of Hamas, also has tunnels beneath the surface of Gaza, some of which hook up with those of Hamas.)

The discovery of this latest subterranean passageway was made during the division’s continuing operations aimed at expanding the security perimeter in northern and central Gaza.

The same troops also located a workshop used for producing rockets and launchers.

Thus far, forces from the division have eliminated more than 50 terrorists during their operations.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleShin Bet-Israel Police Operation Snags Hamas Terror Cell Run from Turkey
Next articleTechnion Neuroscientists Uncover the Key Role of Dopamine in Learning New Motor Skills
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR