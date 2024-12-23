Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israeli forces eliminated the head of the Hamas Security Directorate on Sunday.

The Israel Air Force, guided by the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence agents, killed Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, who headed the terrorist organization’s Security Mechanisms directorate in the Hamas General Security Service.

Albec was operating in a command-and-control center that was embedded in a compound that previously served as the “Musa bin Nusayr” school in Duraj Taffah when he was killed.

The terrorist served as a central figure in the directorate and as a significant figure in the decision-making process of the Hamas leadership, using intelligence produced by his teams.

Albec’s division is also responsible for the security of senior Hamas members, providing them hideout places to ensure the continuation of their military activities.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law,” the IDF said.

