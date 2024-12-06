Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

The Israel Air Force on Wednesday struck and eliminated several terrorists who were in the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, with the help and direction of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Among the terrorists killed was Osama Ghanim, a senior member of Hamas’s Internal Security Force. He was involved in activity to suppress the residents of Gaza and was responsible for the terrorist group’s violence within the Gaza Strip, the IDF said in a statement.

Advertisement





Ghanim played a key role in implementing the brutal methods of Hamas, which included conducting harsh interrogations of civilian while violating human rights, suppressing residents suspected of opposing Hamas, and persecuting civilians from the LGBTQ+ community.

Numerous steps were taken before the airstrike to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including aerial surveillance and acquiring additional intelligence information, and then precise munitions were used, the IDF said.

That the terrorists were hiding in the humanitarian zone is further evidence of Hamas’s “cynical exploitation” of the civilian population and infrastructure as human shields for terrorist activity, the IDF said.

The IDF and Shin Bet said they will continue to target anyone who took part in terrorist activities against Israeli civilians.

Share this article on WhatsApp: