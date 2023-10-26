Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF and Shin Bet have eliminated the Deputy Head of Hamas’ Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud in a joint operation released for publication Thursday evening.

Barud, who was responsible for planning the October 7th massacre together with Gaza Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, was killed in a targeted strike by IDF fighter jets.

“In his previous role as the Head of the Fire Control Center in Hamas’ Operations Unit, Barud planned the barbaric October 7th attacks together with Yahya Sinwar,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

Barud previously served as Hamas’ battalion commander in Khan Yunis and was responsible for planning numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Following this, Barud held several positions in Hamas’ military intelligence, and was responsible for information security.

“He was responsible for intelligence relations for Hamas — until today,” the statement said.

In an additional air strike under the “precise intelligence guidance” of the Shin Bet and military intelligence, three more high-ranking commanders were also eliminated Thursday.

The IDF assassinated the commander of the Darj’ Ta’fah Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, Rafat Abbas, his deputy, Ibrahim Jadewa, and the Hamas commander of combat and administrative assistance, Tarek Maruf.

The Darj’ Ta’fah Battalion is attached to the terror organization’s Gaza City Brigade, which Hamas considers its most important brigade. The battalion’s terrorists were deeply involved in the barbaric October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians in villages along the Gaza border.