Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons has offered to swap safe passage out of Gaza for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in exchange for the return of all 101 remaining hostages held captive by the terror group.



The proposal advanced by Gal Hirsch would enable Sinwar to walk free — albeit out of Gaza — together with his family and any others he might want to include, according to the report by Bloomberg News.

Qatar and Egypt are mediating the talks together with the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have repeatedly pledged to eliminate Sinwar and all the other Hamas leadership as part of the goals of the Iron Swords War that began with the Hamas invasion and slaughter of more than a thousand people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

There are also other conditions to the latest deal, such as a requirement for Hamas to lay down its arms and relinquish control over Gaza, Bloomberg journalist Bobby Ghosh reported.

The deal has been on the table for the past three days; there is no word yet on a response from Sinwar.

