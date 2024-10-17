Photo Credit: IDF-Shin Bet

The Israeli defense establishment, president and government ministers all released statements Thursday evening confirming the elimination of Hamas “absolute leader” Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 invasion, massacre of 1,200 people and abduction of 251 hostages.

“The IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) confirm that after a year-long pursuit, yesterday (Wednesday), October 16, 2024, IDF soldiers from the Southern Command eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military and domestic intelligence agency said.

“Yahya Sinwar planned and executed the October 7th Massacre, promoted his murderous ideology both before and during the war, and was responsible for the murder and abduction of many Israelis.

“Yahya Sinwar was eliminated after hiding for the past year behind the civilian population of Gaza, both above and below ground in Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

“The dozens of operations carried out by the IDF and the Shin Bet over the last year, and in recent weeks in the area where he was eliminated, restricted Yahya Sinwar’s operational movement as he was pursued by the forces and led to his elimination.

“In recent weeks, IDF and ISA forces, under the command of the Southern Command, have been operating in the southern Gaza Strip, following IDF and ISA intelligence that indicated the suspected locations of senior members of Hamas. ​IDF soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) operating in the area identified and eliminated three terrorists. After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated,” the IDF and Shin Bet concluded.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Foreign Minister Israel Katz was among the first of the ministers to confirm the news, sending a personal message to dozens of foreign ministers in nations around the world.

“The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers,” Katz said.

“This is a significant military and moral victory for Israel and for the entire free world in its fight against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran.

“Sinwar’s elimination opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and for a transformative change in Gaza, one without Hamas and without Iranian control,” Katz said.

Addressing his foreign counterparts, the foreign minister added: “Israel now needs your support and assistance more than ever to advance these critical objectives together.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant released his own statement at around the same time in a Hebrew-language video statement along with a written transcript in English.

“The State of Israel has brought justice with the elimination of Yahya Sinwar – a vile murderer and terrorist. Yahya Sinwar is the terrorist, the master terrorist, who planned and carried out the October 7th [massacre], during which so many innocent Israelis were murdered – children, women and the elderly,” Gallant said.

“The elimination of Sinwar joins a long series of eliminations from Nasrallah to Muhammad Deif and many more [terrorists]. We will pursue and eliminate our enemies.

“Sinwar died while beaten, persecuted and on the run; he didn’t die as a commander, but as someone who cared only for himself. This is a clear message to all of our enemies: the IDF will reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel or our security forces, and we will bring you to justice,” Gallant said.

“The elimination of Yahya Sinwar sends a clear message to all the families of the fallen and the families of the hostages – we are doing everything in order to get to those who harmed your loved ones and to free the hostages and return them to their families.

“It is also a clear message to the residents of Gaza. The man who brought disaster and death to the Gaza strip, the man who made you suffer as a result of his murderous actions, the end of this man has come. It is time to go out, release the hostages, [to those involved in fighting] raise your hands, surrender. Go out with the hostages, free them, and surrender.”

“It is my privilege to salute the soldiers of the IDF, the Chief of the General Staff and Director of the ISA for their dedicated work,” Gallant added.

President Isaac Herzog also issued a statement, commending the IDF, Shin Bet and security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist.

“Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavors were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East.

“Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” Herzog emphasized.

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi

IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet (ISA) Ronan Bar, meanwhile traveled to the spot where Yahya Sinwar was killed together with the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the Operations Division, Major General Oded Basiuk and the commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Barak Hiram, to examine the area.

“This man planned, initiated, gave orders, and executed, and I assume that if we had left him alive, he would have continued to do so in the future,” Halevi said in remarks at the site.

“Everywhere, IDF soldiers and commanders are acting with true determination and are initiating contact. I think what’s particularly special here is the operational approach and the determination of the Southern Command and the Gaza Division to effectively take hold of the area, and the right actions of the Bislach Brigade and the battalions to be very proactive and push forward. And look, we conducted many special operations in this war where we had excellent information, and we deployed forces prepared with pinpoint accuracy on where to go. Here, we didn’t have that and the response was very, very strong.

“This is your professionalism, your determination, your sharp identification followed by alertness. We’re just after October 7th and a bit before Simchat Torah, and in these eleven days between the Hebrew calendar year and the Gregorian calendar year, we are settling the score with Sinwar, who is responsible for that very difficult day a year ago.”

