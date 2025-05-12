Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90.

Pope Leo XIV called for “never again war” in his first Sunday address in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square since being voted in as pontiff on May 8, according to the official Vatican News outlet.

The first-ever pope from the United States in his message to worshippers lamented the “immense tragedy of the Second World War,” which came to an end 80 years ago on Thursday “after causing 60 million deaths.”

Leo said he was “deeply pained” by the situation in Gaza amid the war against Hamas. “Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population and may all hostages be released,” he said.

The new pontiff also recognized “the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people” amid the war with Russia, urging that “every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible” to end the conflict.

The pope also welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal … I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!” Leo stated, according to the official readout.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was elected as head of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8 following the April 21 death of Pope Francis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, on Thursday, expressing the hope that Prevost’s election would foster “hope and reconciliation among all faiths.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated the pontiff “on assuming this sacred and momentous responsibility—the first American pope.”

“I send you my warmest wishes from the holy city of Jerusalem,” Herzog stated. “We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.”

