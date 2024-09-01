Photo Credit: Prime Minister of Israel / GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in remarks Sunday morning following the recovery of the bodies of six hostages who were kidnapped alive on October 7th and murdered by Hamas terrorists in the bowels of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



“This is a difficult day for us,” Netanyahu said.

“Together with all citizens of Israel, I was outraged to the depths of my soul by the horrific, cold-blooded murder of six of our hostages:

Carmel Gat,

Eden Yerushalmi,

Hersh Goldberg-Polin,

Alexander Lobanov,

Almog Sarusi, and

IDF Master Sergeant Ori Danino.

May God avenge them. Together with the entire nation, my wife and I share in the families’ deep mourning.

I would like to express deep appreciation for our forces, for the brave IDF soldiers and Shin Bet fighters, who risked their lives in order to return our sons and daughters.

I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our hostages and I say to their leaders: You will pay the price. We will not rest, nor will be silent. We will pursue you, we will find you and we will settle accounts with you.

Citizens of Israel,

We are fighting on all fronts against a brutal enemy who wants to murder us all. Only this morning, it murdered three police officers in Hebron. My wife and I send heartfelt condolences to their families.

We saw the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas murderers on October 7 and we have seen it again in the tunnels under Rafah.

The fact that Hamas is continuing to perpetrate atrocities like those it carried out on October 7 requires us to do everything so that it will be unable to perpetrate these atrocities again.

Citizens of Israel,

Our efforts to free our hostages are continuing constantly. Since December, Hamas has refused to hold genuine negotiations.

Three months ago, on May 27 Israel agreed to a hostage release deal with full backing from the United States. Hamas refused.

Even after the US updated the deal framework on August 16 we agreed, and Hamas again refused.

In recent days, as Israel has been holding intensive negotiations with the mediator in a supreme effort to reach a deal, Hamas is continuing to steadfastly refuse all proposals.

Even worse, at the exact same time, it murdered six of our hostages.

Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal.

For our part, we will not relent. The Government of Israel is committed, and I am personally committed, to continue striving toward a deal that will return all of our hostages and ensure our security and our existence,” the prime minister added.

Netanyahu spoke with Oxana and Grigory Lobanov, the parents of Alexander Lobanov, one of the six hostages found murdered while being held hostage by Hamas.

The prime minister expressed deep regret and asked for forgiveness from the family for the failure of the State of Israel to rescue Alexander and the other five hostages alive.

“I would like to tell you how much I regret and request forgiveness for not succeeding in bringing Sasha back alive,” Netanyahu said.

During the conversation, it was also revealed that the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman returned this morning from a visit to Moscow, the goal of which was to advance the hostages deal and during which he discussed Alexander Lobanov and the other hostages.

Netanyahu said he had spoken with, and would also speak with additional families during the course of the day.

